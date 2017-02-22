Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 22

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 1-8-8
Evening: 2-5-0
Midday: 7-3-7-4
Evening: 2-5-4-4
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 5-6-8-24-34. Next jackpot: $112,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-8-13-14-30-40. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.
Midday: 1-8-6
Evening: 1-8-3
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 2-5, white 7-21
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-16-20-26-31, super cash ball 17. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 14-19-21-36-39, hot ball 14. Wednesday’s jackpot: $4.2 million.
▪ Powerball: 10-13-28-52-61, powerball 2. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $403 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments