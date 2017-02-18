Lottery

February 18, 2017 10:12 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 18

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 6-3-6

Evening: 8-5-2

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 0-7-0-1

Evening: 6-6-3-1

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-3-26-32-39. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 19-21-22-26-33-44. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-7-8

Evening: 5-7-4

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-24, white 3-17

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-13-17-22-28, super cash ball 18. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-27-28-37-47, hot ball 14. Saturday’s jackpot: $4.1 million.

▪ Powerball: 3-7-9-31-33, powerball 20. Power play 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $349 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

