February 15, 2017 10:07 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-3-6

Evening: 0-9-7

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 4-1-5-5

Evening: 7-7-6-2

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-8-18-24-28. Next jackpot: $318,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-18-31-37-39-40. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-1-9

Evening: 7-1-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 9-17, white 1-13

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-7-22-25-27, super cash ball 8. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 14-20-30-37-43, hot ball 18. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.97 million.

▪ Powerball: 5-28-33-38-42, powerball 19. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $310 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

