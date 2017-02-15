Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 15

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 3-3-6
Evening: 0-9-7
Midday: 4-1-5-5
Evening: 7-7-6-2
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-8-18-24-28. Next jackpot: $318,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-18-31-37-39-40. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.
Midday: 0-1-9
Evening: 7-1-2
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 9-17, white 1-13
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 2-7-22-25-27, super cash ball 8. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 14-20-30-37-43, hot ball 18. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.97 million.
▪ Powerball: 5-28-33-38-42, powerball 19. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $310 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments