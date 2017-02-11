Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 3-9-9
Evening: 0-0-1
Midday: 3-9-0-4
Evening: 0-0-5-0
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 11-13-17-31-39. Next jackpot: $206,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-15-19-20-26-38. Next jackpot: $1 million.
Midday: 1-6-9
Evening: 3-4-0
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 11-15, white 6-25
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-11-15-25-27, super cash ball 19. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-20-27-37-46, hot ball 18. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.9 million.
▪ Powerball: 5-9-17-37-64, powerball 2. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $285 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments