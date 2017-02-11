Lottery

February 11, 2017 10:14 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 11

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-9-9

Evening: 0-0-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 3-9-0-4

Evening: 0-0-5-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 11-13-17-31-39. Next jackpot: $206,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-15-19-20-26-38. Next jackpot: $1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 1-6-9

Evening: 3-4-0

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 11-15, white 6-25

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-11-15-25-27, super cash ball 19. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-20-27-37-46, hot ball 18. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.9 million.

▪ Powerball: 5-9-17-37-64, powerball 2. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $285 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

