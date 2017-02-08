Lottery

February 8, 2017 10:08 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 8

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 6-2-8

Evening: 6-0-6

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 0-9-3-5

Evening: 9-9-8-3

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-7-16-22-23. Next jackpot: $133,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-10-11-30-31-38. Next jackpot: $3.5 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-3-7

Evening: 0-7-0

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 18-22, white 5-24

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-15-16-24-28, super cash ball 21. Next jackpot: $1.2 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-32-36-41-42, hot ball 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.8 million.

▪ Powerball: 14-20-42-49-66, powerball 5. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $255 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

