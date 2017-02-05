Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5

3:27 Wounded friend recalls Brookside murder-suicide Pause

2:14 Overland Park police learn what it can feel like to have dementia

1:57 Education secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:31 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins

1:41 Ryan Schraeder talks about growing up in Wichita, rooting for Chiefs

0:27 North Carolina teacher greets students with special handshakes

5:45 White House press secretary criticizes media coverage of inauguration

0:30 Little kids from both soccer teams join dogpile after a goal

4:30 Mizzou basketball coach Kim Anderson has a fan in Dierks Bentley