February 4, 2017 10:14 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Feb. 4

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 5-7-2

Evening: 1-2-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 3-5-8-4

Evening: 8-7-2-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-23-29-37-39. Next jackpot: $67,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 8-9-19-23-29-37. Next jackpot: $3.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-7-7

Evening: 3-5-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 17-25, white 7-13

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-14-16-17-29, super cash ball 1. Next jackpot: $1.2 mlllion.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-4-18-32-42, hot ball 1. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.7 million.

▪ Powerball: 6-13-16-17-52, powerball 25. Power play 3. Saturday’s jackpot: $229 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

