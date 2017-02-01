Lottery

February 1, 2017 10:11 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Feb. 1

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-9-8

Evening: 2-5-6

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 4-3-7-0

Evening: 1-9-2-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 10-16-19-20-32. Next jackpot: $312,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 10-16-20-33-40-43. Next jackpot: $3.3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 5-2-4

Evening: 6-0-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 2-10, white 13-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-10-11-17-28, super cash ball 23. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 8-11-16-31-41, hot ball 15. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.6 million.

▪ Powerball: 9-43-57-60-64, powerball 10. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $206 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

