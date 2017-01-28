Lottery

January 28, 2017 10:14 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 28

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 1-6-4

Evening: 6-2-7

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 7-5-9-0

Evening: 7-0-9-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 4-23-33-37-39. Next jackpot: $199,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-14-18-23-32-38. Next jackpot: $3.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 3-1-8

Evening: 3-4-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 13-26, white 3-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-3-8-9-10, super cash ball 17. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-17-23-26-38, hot ball 5. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.6 million.

▪ Powerball: 12-20-39-49-69, powerball 17. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $187 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

