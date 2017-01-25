Lottery

January 25, 2017 10:18 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 25

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 7-6-7

Evening: 1-9-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 0-4-9-1

Evening: 9-8-8-2

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-5-19-24-26. Next jackpot: $130,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 12-21-22-26-34-40. Next jackpot: $3.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-9-5

Evening: 3-9-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-19, white 12-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 1-4-9-13-18, super cash ball 17. Next jackpot: $1.1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 7-19-20-23-26, hot ball 12. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.5 million.

▪ Powerball: 18-28-62-66-68, powerball 22. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $170 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

