January 21, 2017 10:06 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 21

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-9-9

Evening: 7-1-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 5-0-3-5

Evening: 3-0-6-3

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 11-17-26-27-36. Next jackpot: $66,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 16-19-32-38-41-42. Next jackpot: $3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-0-4

Evening: 6-8-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 20-21, white 2-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-9-14-26-27, super cash ball 1. Next jackpot: $1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-5-12-23-29, hot ball 8. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.4 million.

▪ Powerball: 23-25-45-52-67, powerball 2. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $153 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

