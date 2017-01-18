Lottery

January 18, 2017 10:16 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 1-5-2

Evening: 5-7-5

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 6-9-8-5

Evening: 1-2-7-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-7-13-15-19. Next jackpot: $127,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-20-26-32-41-42. Next jackpot: $2.9 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-9-2

Evening: 0-0-6

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 2-10, white 8-9

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 8-16-19-25-31, super cash ball 16. Next jackpot: $995,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 11-13-37-43-45, hot ball 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.3 million.

▪ Powerball: 9-40-41-53-58, powerball 12. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $135 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos