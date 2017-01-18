Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 18

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 1-5-2
Evening: 5-7-5
Midday: 6-9-8-5
Evening: 1-2-7-5
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-7-13-15-19. Next jackpot: $127,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-20-26-32-41-42. Next jackpot: $2.9 million.
Midday: 7-9-2
Evening: 0-0-6
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 2-10, white 8-9
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 8-16-19-25-31, super cash ball 16. Next jackpot: $995,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 11-13-37-43-45, hot ball 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.3 million.
▪ Powerball: 9-40-41-53-58, powerball 12. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $135 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
