January 14, 2017 10:27 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 14

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-1-9

Evening: 6-3-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 0-8-5-5

Evening: 4-2-8-4

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-7-13-18-25. Next jackpot: $64,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-7-14-24-31-32. Next jackpot: $2.8 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-2-3

Evening: 9-0-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-17, white 8-23

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-18-22-24-28, super cash ball 12. Next jackpot: $945,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 1-8-17-25-38, hot ball 8. Saturday’s jackpot: $3.2 million.

▪ Powerball: 23-55-59-64-69, powerball 13. Power play 5. Saturday’s jackpot: $121 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

