January 11, 2017 10:09 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 6-6-2

Evening: 1-6-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-4-3-1

Evening: 8-3-5-3

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-14-20-24-32. Next jackpot: $81,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-10-12-15-34-38. Next jackpot: $2.7 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 5-2-3

Evening: 4-8-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-23, white 6-8

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-8-11-25-26, super cash ball 1. Next jackpot: $920,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 4-6-9-19-44, hot ball 17. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.1 million.

▪ Powerball: 1-3-13-16-43, powerball 24. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $106 million.

