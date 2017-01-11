Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 6-6-2
Evening: 1-6-8
Midday: 9-4-3-1
Evening: 8-3-5-3
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-14-20-24-32. Next jackpot: $81,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 3-10-12-15-34-38. Next jackpot: $2.7 million.
Midday: 5-2-3
Evening: 4-8-8
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-23, white 6-8
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-8-11-25-26, super cash ball 1. Next jackpot: $920,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 4-6-9-19-44, hot ball 17. Wednesday’s jackpot: $3.1 million.
▪ Powerball: 1-3-13-16-43, powerball 24. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $106 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
