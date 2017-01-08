Lottery

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 6-3-2

Evening: 4-9-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 6-0-6-5

Evening: 4-3-6-7

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 10-22-23-24-29. Next jackpot: $593,000.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-1-1

Evening: 2-5-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-23, white 8-26

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-6-2

Evening: 9-2-5

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 5-9-1-3

Evening: 9-8-1-8

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 9-21-23-34-37.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 1-12-22-28-40-43. Next jackpot: $2.6 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 3-0-0

Evening: 3-9-1

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-22, white 5-20

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-18-24-25, super cash ball 12. Next jackpot: $875,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-8-20-26-31, hot ball 19. Next jackpot: $3.1 million.

▪ Powerball: 3-12-24-37-63, powerball 10. Power play 2. Next jackpot: $106 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

