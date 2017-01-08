Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8

Sunday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 6-3-2
Evening: 4-9-1
Midday: 6-0-6-5
Evening: 4-3-6-7
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 10-22-23-24-29. Next jackpot: $593,000.
Midday: 8-1-1
Evening: 2-5-8
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-23, white 8-26
Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 0-6-2
Evening: 9-2-5
Midday: 5-9-1-3
Evening: 9-8-1-8
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 9-21-23-34-37.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 1-12-22-28-40-43. Next jackpot: $2.6 million.
Midday: 3-0-0
Evening: 3-9-1
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-22, white 5-20
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-18-24-25, super cash ball 12. Next jackpot: $875,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 3-8-20-26-31, hot ball 19. Next jackpot: $3.1 million.
▪ Powerball: 3-12-24-37-63, powerball 10. Power play 2. Next jackpot: $106 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments