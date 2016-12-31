Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 31

Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 9-6-2
Evening: 8-8-8
Midday: 1-0-3-4
Evening: 6-6-4-4
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-8-10-11-17. Next jackpot: $264,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 7-12-16-18-29-38. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.
Midday: 2-0-3
Evening: 3-6-4
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 22-25, white 2-14
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-9-25-30, super cash ball 03.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-11-28-37-38, hot ball 3.
▪ Powerball: Drawing was too late for this edition. Saturday’s jackpot: $x million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments