December 31, 2016 9:31 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 31

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Missouri and Kansas

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-6-2

Evening: 8-8-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-0-3-4

Evening: 6-6-4-4

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-8-10-11-17. Next jackpot: $264,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 7-12-16-18-29-38. Next jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 2-0-3

Evening: 3-6-4

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 22-25, white 2-14

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-9-25-30, super cash ball 03.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-11-28-37-38, hot ball 3.

▪ Powerball: Drawing was too late for this edition. Saturday’s jackpot: $x million.

