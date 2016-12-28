Lottery

December 28, 2016 10:07 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 0-6-2

Evening: 3-5-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 7-9-3-3

Evening: 2-2-9-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-14-17-24-37. Next jackpot: $177,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 9-15-21-24-43-44. Next jackpot: $2.3 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-4-1

Evening: 3-0-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 9-12, white 5-15

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-9-25-30, super cash ball 3. Next jackpot: $785,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-11-28-37-38, hot ball 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $2.8 million.

▪ Powerball: 16-23-30-44-58, powerball 4. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $60 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos