Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 28

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 0-6-2
Evening: 3-5-8
Midday: 7-9-3-3
Evening: 2-2-9-5
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-14-17-24-37. Next jackpot: $177,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 9-15-21-24-43-44. Next jackpot: $2.3 million.
Midday: 6-4-1
Evening: 3-0-7
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 9-12, white 5-15
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-9-25-30, super cash ball 3. Next jackpot: $785,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 10-11-28-37-38, hot ball 3. Wednesday’s jackpot: $2.8 million.
▪ Powerball: 16-23-30-44-58, powerball 4. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $60 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
Comments