Lottery

December 25, 2016 9:27 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 24 and Sunday, Dec. 25

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-6-1

Evening: 5-9-8

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 5-9-6-1

Evening: 1-3-0-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-24-26-28-35. Next jackpot: $117,000.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-9-4

Evening: 3-4-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 22-25, white 11-24

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 9-7-8

Evening: 8-3-5

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 7-9-9-8

Evening: 0-6-9-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 2-14-17-21-26.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 7-13-19-30-32-41. Next jackpot: $2.2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-2-1

Evening: 5-7-3

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-16, white 7-9

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 5-9-18-22-25, super cash ball 19. Next jackpot: $745,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 15-18-24-25-37, hot ball 1. Next jackpot: $2.8 million.

▪ Powerball: 28-38-42-51-52, powerball 21. Power play 2. Next jackpot: $60 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

Related content

Lottery

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Lottery: An 'interesting experiment in optimism'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos