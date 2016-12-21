Lottery

December 21, 2016 10:17 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 21

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-7-4

Evening: 8-1-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 9-4-6-4

Evening: 3-3-2-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 18-22-23-27-35. Next jackpot: $70,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 13-18-20-29-30-31. Next jackpot: $2.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-3-3

Evening: 6-6-4

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 21-23, white 1-7

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 3-4-24-28-30, super cash ball 6. Next jackpot: $715,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 19-26-30-40-43, hot ball 9. Wednesday’s jackpot: $2.6 million.

▪ Powerball: 25-33-40-54-68, powerball 3. Power play 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $40 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

