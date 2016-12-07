Lottery

December 7, 2016 10:12 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 7

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 3-0-9

Evening: 1-1-2

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 5-8-8-5

Evening: 9-1-8-7

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 4-7-24-30-32. Next jackpot: $50,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 6-15-21-32-33-34. Next jackpot: $1.7 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-9-9

Evening: 7-4-2

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 16-25, white 6-11

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 8-10-15-23-26, super cash ball 2. Next jackpot: $600,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 16-29-36-37-45, hot ball 19. Wednesday’s jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Powerball: 41-48-49-53-64, powerball 20. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $67 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

