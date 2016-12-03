Lottery

December 3, 2016 10:17 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Dec. 3

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 7-7-0

Evening: 7-1-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-5-5-8

Evening: 7-6-6-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-14-18-27-39. Next jackpot: $84,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 7-15-16-41-42-44. Next jackpot: $1.6 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 6-3-4

Evening: 1-4-9

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 5-18, white 9-15

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-10-14-18-27, super cash ball 6. Next jackpot: $555,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 2-18-21-30-45, hot ball 19. Saturday’s jackpot: $2.4 million.

▪ Powerball: 8-10-26-27-33, powerball 22. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $54 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

