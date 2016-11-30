Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 30

Wednesday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 3-6-6
Evening: 5-3-8
Midday: 6-5-9-9
Evening: 2-1-1-4
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 9-11-16-30-38. Next jackpot: $361,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-5-6-18-30-34. Next jackpot: $1.5 million.
Midday: 0-3-5
Evening: 9-5-5
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 20-23, white 15-23
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 4-5-6-11-16, super cash ball 12. Next jackpot: $540,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 1-6-23-32-34, hot ball 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $2.3 million.
▪ Powerball: 3-14-18-25-45, powerball 7. Power play 2. Wednesday’s jackpot: $40 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
