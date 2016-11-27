Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Nov. 26 and Sunday, Nov. 27

Sunday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 7-8-9
Evening: 6-7-4
Midday: 2-3-1-5
Evening: 2-4-0-5
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 1-8-9-12-21. Next jackpot: $263,000.
Midday: 6-9-6
Evening: 1-2-8
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 8-25, white 7-17
Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 8-1-9
Evening: 3-7-1
Midday: 8-5-8-7
Evening: 5-7-5-9
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-9-36-37-38.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 4-6-18-23-26-30. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.
Midday: 0-6-9
Evening: 9-9-0
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 11-23, white 4-14
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 17-18-20-21-25, super cash ball 16. Next jackpot: $495,000.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 6-12-19-30-32, hot ball 15. Next jackpot: $2.3 million.
▪ Powerball: 17-19-21-37-44, powerball 16. Power play 2. Next jackpot: $40 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
