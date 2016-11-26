Lottery

November 26, 2016 10:11 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Saturday, Nov. 26

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 8-1-9

Evening: 3-7-1

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 8-5-8-7

Evening: 5-7-5-9

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 3-9-36-37-38. Next jackpot: $241,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 4-6-18-23-26-30. Next jackpot: $1.4 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 0-6-9

Evening: 9-9-0

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 11-23, white 4-14

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 17-18-20-21-25, super cash ball 16. Next jackpot: $495,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 6-12-19-30-32, hot ball 15. Saturday’s jackpot: $2.3 million.

▪ Powerball: 17-19-21-37-44, powerball 16. Power play 2. Saturday’s jackpot: $403 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

