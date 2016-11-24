Lottery

November 24, 2016 1:44 AM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Nov. 23

Here are the winning lottery numbers for Missouri and Kansas

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-1-1

Evening: 9-8-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-2-3-1

Evening: 0-4-7-6

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 5-6-22-23-24, Next jackpot: $172,000

▪ Missouri Lotto: 2-9-19-23-38-40, Next jackpot: $1.3 million

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 4-2-3

Evening: 3-3-0

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 7-13, White 18-19,

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 11-22-26-29-30, Super cash ball: 25, Next jackpot: $485,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 1-10-21-23-29, Hot ball: 17, Next jackpot: $2,250,000

▪ Powerball: 7-32-41-47-61 Powerball: 3 Power play: 2 Next jackpot: $403,000,000

