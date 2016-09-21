Lottery

September 21, 2016 10:11 PM

Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 21

Wednesday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 4-3-2

Evening: 6-8-4

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 1-5-2-1

Evening: 1-6-7-2

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-10-11-14-26. Next jackpot: $690,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 5-10-18-21-22-38. Next jackpot: $2.1 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 7-6-2

Evening: 3-9-7

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 16-25, white 6-16

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 7-8-14-28-29, super cash ball 7. Next jackpot: $100,000.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 5-14-16-24-41, hot ball 5. Wednesday’s jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Powerball: 1-28-63-67-69, powerball 17. Power play 4. Wednesday’s jackpot: $40 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

