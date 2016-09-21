Winning lottery numbers for Wednesday, Sept. 21

1:20 The United States of Powerball Pause

2:02 Kansas City marks the centennial of Ewing M. Kauffman's birth

1:58 Chiefs wide receiver Chris Conley on the slow-starting offense

3:05 Chiefs Daily with Terez A. Paylor: Wednesday, Sept. 21

0:46 Fatal police shooting of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge is captured on camera

0:36 Witness captures final moments of Dylan Noble shooting

2:08 Police video shows chase, fatal shooting of Chicago teen Paul O’Neal

2:14 'Independence Day: Resurgence' trailer

1:14 Surveillance video shows Sacramento police shooting, killing mentally ill man

3:03 Girlfriend live streams on Facebook after Philando Castile shot by officer in Minnesota