September 18, 2016 9:24 PM

Lotteries for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept.18

Sunday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 2-9-3

Evening: 8-7-9

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 0-6-9-7

Evening: 8-3-6-5

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-9-25-35-37. Next jackpot: $514,000

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 1-8-8

Evening: 6-6-8

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-21, white 6-15

Saturday’s winning numbers:

▪ Missouri Pick 3

Midday: 1-8-9

Evening: 7-6-3

▪ Missouri Pick 4

Midday: 2-3-9-1

Evening: 3-4-5-0

▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-10-22-31-35. Next jackpot: $474,000.

▪ Missouri Lotto: 20-27-33-38-39-43. Next jackpot: $2 million.

▪ Kansas Pick 3

Midday: 8-7-5

Evening: 2-4-4

▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-18, white 12-21

▪ Super Kansas Cash: 8-12-14-15-29, super cash ball 13. Next jackpot: $3.1 million.

▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 4-27-29-33-43, hot ball 3. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.

▪ Powerball: 9-19-51-55-62, powerball 14. Power play 4. Next jackpot: $40 million.

Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.

