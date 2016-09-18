Lotteries for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept.18

Sunday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 2-9-3
Evening: 8-7-9
Midday: 0-6-9-7
Evening: 8-3-6-5
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 7-9-25-35-37. Next jackpot: $514,000
Midday: 1-8-8
Evening: 6-6-8
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 3-21, white 6-15
Saturday’s winning numbers:
Midday: 1-8-9
Evening: 7-6-3
Midday: 2-3-9-1
Evening: 3-4-5-0
▪ Missouri Show Me Cash: 6-10-22-31-35. Next jackpot: $474,000.
▪ Missouri Lotto: 20-27-33-38-39-43. Next jackpot: $2 million.
Midday: 8-7-5
Evening: 2-4-4
▪ Kansas 2by2: Red 10-18, white 12-21
▪ Super Kansas Cash: 8-12-14-15-29, super cash ball 13. Next jackpot: $3.1 million.
▪ Kansas Hot Lotto: 4-27-29-33-43, hot ball 3. Next jackpot: $1.3 million.
▪ Powerball: 9-19-51-55-62, powerball 14. Power play 4. Next jackpot: $40 million.
Please confirm numbers with state lottery officials.
