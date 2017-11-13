GOP Sen. Roy Blunt says Alabama voters should have a better choice than Roy Moore

U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt was sharply critical of Senate candidate Roy Moore after new allegations of impropriety leveled Monday against the Alabama Republican.
The comment was sent to The Star by Blunt’s staff Monday afternoon, more than three days after a reporter asked for a statement from Blunt about Moore.
“The women have a more credible story than Judge Moore,” said Blunt, a Missouri Republican. “Alabama voters should have a better choice and Judge Moore should have better answers to these charges.”
Politico reported shortly before Blunt’s statement was sent to The Star that an Alabama woman had accused Moore of sexually assaulting her when she was 16.
The Washington Post reported last week that Moore allegedly had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old in 1979. The story said Moore was a 32-year-old assistant district attorney when he met the girl.
“Three other women interviewed by The Washington Post in recent weeks say Moore pursued them when they were between the ages of 16 and 18 and he was in his early 30s,” The Post’s story said.
U.S. Sens. Jerry Moran and Pat Roberts of Kansas said last week that if allegations from the Washington Post story about Moore were true, he should step aside.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Monday that he thought Moore should step aside.
