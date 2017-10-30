McCaskill’s husband, developer Joseph Shepard, underwent heart surgery in February, she said.
McCaskill's husband, developer Joseph Shepard, underwent heart surgery in February, she said.
Sen. Claire McCaskill’s husband is in intensive care

By Lindsay Wise

The Star’s Washington correspondent

October 30, 2017 9:25 AM

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill’s husband is hospitalized in intensive care, she announced on Monday.

“My husband has a very big heart but right now not working very well. Currently in ICU. Thanks for your prayers in advance,” McCaskill tweeted Monday morning.

McCaskill’s husband, developer Joseph Shepard, underwent heart surgery in February, according to a previous tweet by McCaskill.

The couple married in 2002.

McCaskill is gearing up for a tough re-election campaign next year to win her third Senate term.

