Republican member of House tax-writing committee votes against GOP budget

Kansas Rep. Lynn Jenkins was one of 20 Republicans who voted against the GOP budget plan on Thursday. She wasn’t happy that it added $1.5 trillion to the national debt.
The measure passed 216-212.
Jenkins is a certified public accountant and a member of the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives. She wasn’t happy that the budget didn’t balance.
“For years I have been taking federal officials to task for presenting budgets that do not include adequate spending reforms to bring our budget into balance. Republicans control the House, Senate and the White House – we should be passing a budget that reforms mandatory spending and balances over time,” Jenkins said in a statement.
“Passing tax reform is critical, but we must stop spending more money than we take in,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my work on pro-growth tax reform to make our code simpler and fairer for all, but I am disappointed we are pushing off fiscal reforms for another day.”
