As Democrats target Yoder’s seat, he raises record-breaking amount in re-election bid

Republican Rep. Kevin Yoder of Overland Park raised $444,686 as he gears up for his re-election bid next year in Kansas’ 3rd District, which Hillary Clinton narrowly won in November.
Yoder now has more than $1.4 million in cash on hand for 2018. His campaign says he has raised more this cycle so far than any congressional candidate in Kansas history.
“Men and women of all walks of life across the 3rd District are responding to his positive, solutions-oriented approach and his independent voice that always puts Kansas first,” said Yoder spokesman CJ Grover.
Democrats have identified Yoder’s district, which covers Johnson and Wyandotte counties, as one of the most competitive in the country. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee already has targeted him with ads in hopes of taking back control of the House.
Tom Niermann, one of several Democratic candidates who want to challenge Yoder, announced earlier this month that his campaign had raised $181,592, a total his spokesman Zach Helder said was more in contributions than any Democratic challenger’s first filing quarter in the district’s history.
“People here are done with career politicians like Yoder putting their party leaders before their communities,” Helder said in a statement. “Finally, with Tom Niermann, we have a candidate from the middle class with a career of service, a reputation for integrity, and a strong campaign capable of beating an entrenched ultra-conservative politician.”
Other Democratic candidates, including Brent Welder, Andrea Ramsey and Jay Sidie, have yet to release their latest fundraising numbers. This story will be updated as those numbers become available.
