Social media provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos coming to Kansas City next month

Milo Yiannopoulos, a controversial writer accused of promoting white nationalism, will be coming to Kansas City next month to perform at the historic Folly Theater.
Yiannopoulos, the former tech editor of Breitbart, will speak at the Folly on Nov. 5 as part of his Troll Academy tour, which includes stops across the country and in Australia. The description of the event on the Folly’s website states that the “Troll Academy teaches America how to effectively fight the culture war for the soul of western civilization.”
Yiannopoulos’ speaking engagements have met with violent protests, most notably multiple times this year in Berkeley, Calif.
The Folly, which states on its website a goal of “Enhancing Lives through the Power of the Arts,” would not immediately comment on the decision to book Yiannopoulos.
The English-born writer and social media provocateur was the subject of an extensive exposé by BuzzFeed News earlier this month, which documented his emails with white nationalists during his time at Breitbart.
Emails obtained by BuzzFeed showed Yiannopoulos corresponding with the system administrator of The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, and an editor of the white nationalist magazine American Renaissance as part of his effort to compile a guide to the “alt-right” movement for Breitbart, a website run by President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon.
The report also included a video of Yiannopoulos singing “America the Beautiful” at a Dallas karaoke bar while Richard Spencer, the white nationalist who has led tiki-torch rallies in Charlottesville, Va., performed Nazi salutes. Yiannopoulos has repeatedly denied that he is a white nationalist or supremacist.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
Comments