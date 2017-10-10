Former Roeland Park lawmaker jumps into 2018 Kansas gubernatorial race

Former state legislator Ed O’Malley announced Tuesday he’s officially running to become governor of Kansas.
The former Republican state representative from Roeland Park had announced an exploratory campaign for the governor’s office in a YouTube video in January.
“My campaign will revolve around three big, bold ideas I will work day and night to deliver,” O’Malley said in a statement Tuesday. “Number one, we will create the best public education system in the world to fuel our economy. Number two, we will transform government by creating the most innovative, efficient and creative workforce inside government to serve you. And number three, we’ll do all this with leadership that brings people together to solve problems.”
O’Malley served in the Kansas Legislature from 2003 to 2006. He then went on to work as the president and CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center in Wichita.
The crowded GOP field in the 2018 race now includes O’Malley, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer, former state lawmaker Mark Hutton and teenage candidates, among others.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
