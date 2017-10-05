Facebook / Missouri House of Representatives
Facebook post on lynching could still lead to punishment for Missouri lawmaker

By Jason Hancock

October 05, 2017 12:02 PM

JEFFERSON CITY

A Republican lawmaker who was widely criticized after he called for the lynching of vandals of a Confederate monument could face punishment from his legislative colleagues later this month.

The Missouri House Ethics Committee will meet on Oct. 16 to discuss Rep. Warren Love’s Facebook post that called for vandals of a Confederate memorial in Springfield to be “hung from a tall tree with a long rope.”

Love, a Republican from Osceola, apologized for the post, telling The Star last month that he never intended to incite violence against anyone. He was using an “old cowboy statement that is a western custom of a penalty for thieves that steal cattle and horses.”

  'I am not resigning,' Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

    Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was adamant Friday that she isn’t resigning over a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination. Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has faced calls by Missouri’s top Democrats and Republicans demanding she resign from the legislature over a comment she posted on her personal Facebook Thursday: “I hope Trump is assassinated.” (Photos in this video are from the Associated Press)

‘I am not resigning,’ Missouri Senator Maria Chappelle-Nadal says, defying calls after Trump assassination post

Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal was adamant Friday that she isn’t resigning over a Facebook post calling for President Donald Trump’s assassination. Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, has faced calls by Missouri’s top Democrats and Republicans demanding she resign from the legislature over a comment she posted on her personal Facebook Thursday: “I hope Trump is assassinated.” (Photos in this video are from the Associated Press)

Monty Davis The Kansas City Star

The Facebook post came shortly after Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a University City Democrat, faced widespread calls for her to resign over a Facebook post in which she hoped for President Donald Trump’s assassination.

Democrats said their GOP colleagues were being hypocritical for trying to force Chappelle-Nadal out while staying silent on Love.

Chappelle-Nadal was eventually censured by the Senate and stripped of all of committee assignments. Love has thus far faced no punishment.

House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty, a Kansas City Democrat, filed a resolution last month calling on the House to punish Love. She noted that lynching is a term designed to encourage “murder by mob,” and that it holds a particular meaning in the history of the United States as an extra-judicial means of murder to terrorize African Americans.

The ethics committee will discuss McCann Beatty’s resolution at its hearing, which will not be open to the public.

House Speaker Todd Richardson, a Poplar Bluff Republican who called for Chappelle-Nadal to resign but stopped short of that in regards to Love, told The Star last month that all options are on the table regarding punishment for Love.

He added: “I’m not going to prejudge the actions of the ethics committee or give them any kind of specific direction.”

  Anti-abortion lawmaker cuts off chicken's head, announces bill to stop abortions

    Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican in Missouri, posted a video to Facebook in which he beheads a chicken while announcing he'll file a bill to stop abortions in the state. (Warning: graphic content)

Anti-abortion lawmaker cuts off chicken's head, announces bill to stop abortions

Rep. Mike Moon, an Ash Grove Republican in Missouri, posted a video to Facebook in which he beheads a chicken while announcing he'll file a bill to stop abortions in the state. (Warning: graphic content)

Rep. Mike Moon via Facebook

