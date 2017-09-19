Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent from Vermont, will be back in Missouri on Thursday to deliver a lecture at Westminster College.
Don’t have tickets for Bernie Sanders’ Missouri event? There’s always the livestream

By Jason Hancock

jhancock@kcstar.com

September 19, 2017 10:04 AM

If you don’t already have tickets for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ speech Thursday at Westminster College in Fulton, Mo., you’re out of luck. The event is sold out.

The school does plan to livestream the speech, which will focus on American leadership in a time of global crisis.

Sanders, an independent from Vermont, speaks at 11 a.m.

He will be delivering the 58th annual John Findley Green Foundation lecture, the same platform in which Winston Churchill delivered his famous “Iron Curtain Speech” in 1946.

Besides Churchill, others who have delivered the Green lecture include Harry Truman, J.C. Penny, Ronald Reagan, Margaret Thatcher, George H.W. Bush, Gerald Ford and Poland’s Lech Walesa.

Sanders ran as a Democrat for president last year, challenging eventual Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton by emphasizing universal health care and free college. In the Missouri primary, Sanders lost to Clinton by fewer than 2,000 votes out of more than 600,000 cast.

