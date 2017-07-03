Kansas budget director turns to Kanye West in wake of revenue news

Gov. Sam Brownback’s budget director turned to Kanye West on Monday to celebrate a new revenue report.
Shawn Sullivan, the state’s budget director, tweeted a GIF of Kanye West after the state released a revenue report showing it topping tax collection projections for the month and fiscal year.
“Here is what Kanye West thinks about the June revenue report,” Sullivan wrote above a GIF of the rapper clapping with the phrase “KANYE APPROVES.”
Here is what Kanye West thinks about the June revenue report. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/Xzg8KD3XFh— Shawn Sullivan (@SSullivan66610) July 3, 2017
The tweet may have been a reference to a recurring joke among the Kansas Legislative press corps about Kanye West’s music.
This also isn’t the first time Sullivan has used a pop culture reference to celebrate revenue numbers.
He’s previously turned to GIFs from the NBC sitcom “The Office,” to celebrate other revenue reports.
My reaction to January's revenue report #ksleg pic.twitter.com/fZXmLfMctP— Shawn Sullivan (@SSullivan66610) February 1, 2017
Kansas had been struggling to consistently meet revenue estimates on a month to month basis during Gov. Sam Brownback’s second term.
But the state managed to top the 2017 tax collection estimates according to the report Sullivan was tweeting about Monday.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
Comments