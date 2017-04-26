Deep Background: Trump at 100 days

President Donald Trump has spent nearly 100 days in office, confronting resistance from Congress, threats from abroad and criticism about his sometimes fungible relationship with facts.
When he was sworn in, the Star’s editorial board wrote “declaring this a failed presidency before it even begins won’t help our country. Like every president before him, Trump deserves a chance to succeed, and Americans should commit to giving him the opportunity to do so.”
Now, with a months-long Trump presidency in progress, editorial writers Colleen McCain-Nelson and Dave Helling discuss his performance on the Star’s “Deep Background” podcast.
They mostly see missteps in his presidency, but hold out hope that his on-the-job growth offers a glimmer of promise.
Give the podcast a listen. It’s free.
