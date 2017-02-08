Deep Background: Lingering budget problems in Kansas, new sheriff in Jefferson City

The Star’s latest “Deep Background” podcast looks at the ongoing budget wrangling in Topeka and the arrival of a new governor in Jefferson City.
Bryan Lowry, the new lead political reporter for the Star, joined the podcast for the first time with his longstanding insight into how Gov. Sam Brownback and the Kansas Legislature might resolve knotty budget issues.
The conversation also turned to Missouri politics, where Gov. Eric Greitens’ unconventional approach to working with lawmakers has created some friction in the early going.
