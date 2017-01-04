Did he travel? Gov. Brownback weighs in on KU win over K-State

One prominent Kansas State graduate said he wasn’t thrilled with the ending of Tuesday night’s basketball game against KU.
“That was a good KU-K-State game last night,” Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback said Wednesday in a moment of levity with reporters.
KU’s Svi Mykhailiuk made a layup in the game’s final seconds to give KU the win. But it appeared that Mykhailiu traveled before making the game-winning shot.
The Kansas governor didn’t have any doubt that the winning play of the game should have been waved off by officials.
“He absolutely traveled,” Brownback said. “He absolutely traveled. Now my wife would disagree.”
Brownback got his undergraduate degree from Kansas State and then graduated from KU with a law degree. His wife Mary is also a KU graduate, according to the governor’s website.
