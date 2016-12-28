The Buzz

December 28, 2016 11:26 AM

Deep Background: From the campaign trail to The Star’s editorial page

The Buzz

The facts, faces and hum of Election 2016 with Steve Kraske and Dave Helling

By Scott Canon

scanon@kcstar.com

The latest episode of The Star’s “Deep Background” podcast features Colleen McCain Nelson talking about how Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton and remade American politics.

Nelson started work at The Star this month as a vice president in charge of the editorial page. In the podcast, she talks about changes she’ll make there, but also about her time tracking both the Trump and Clinton campaigns as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.

Give the podcast a try. Reviews, positive and negative, are welcome. Consider subscribing to the podcast to hear from Star journalists on politics and a growing range of topics.

Related content

The Buzz

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

New House Speaker Ron Ryckman talks about challenges facing Kansas

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos