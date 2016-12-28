Deep Background: From the campaign trail to The Star’s editorial page

The latest episode of The Star’s “Deep Background” podcast features Colleen McCain Nelson talking about how Donald Trump bested Hillary Clinton and remade American politics.
Nelson started work at The Star this month as a vice president in charge of the editorial page. In the podcast, she talks about changes she’ll make there, but also about her time tracking both the Trump and Clinton campaigns as a reporter for The Wall Street Journal.
Give the podcast a try. Reviews, positive and negative, are welcome. Consider subscribing to the podcast to hear from Star journalists on politics and a growing range of topics.
