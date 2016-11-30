TheChat: Donald Trump can shun the media all he wants

Good morning.
▪ “I don’t know what changes President-elect Trump will make, but he has extraordinary latitude. If he decides to go around the press entirely, abolish the daily briefing, give seats to different reporters, appoint a combative press secretary, or not take a press pool with him to dinner, the reason he’ll be able to get away with it is because the mainstream media lost the trust of the American people.” — former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer on Trump’s relations with reporters.
Fleischer considers the media an important check on the president. But he contends that the media hasn’t changed despite polls results that show that most Americans have little faith in their work. “When the press is too liberal or unfair, the media themselves put what they do at risk,” Fleischer wrote.
▪ “He truly listened to, and never forgot, those who needed justice the most.” — Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon on the passing of state Supreme Court Judge Richard B. Teitelman.
Teitelman also had a long career with Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. He was the first legally blind judge to serve on the state’s highest court.
▪ “We will absolutely make that date.” — Cathy Brown, who is overseeing the first phase of a $40 million Missouri Statehouse restoration project, referring to the Dec. 23 contract completion deadline.
Phase one involved repairing the steps on the Capitol’s south side and repairing water damage below. Phase II begins late next summer and will focus on fixes to the Capitol’s dome and facade. (link via johncombest.com).
▪ “I find it ironic that the same voters who voted for a president because they thought he was going to be a populist and bring back jobs, that he is going to really kick working wages in the shins by bringing right-to-work to Missouri.” — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill noting that some voters who backed Republicans at the federal and state levels may soon find themselves disappointed.
McCaskill said families who depend on hourly jobs are going to find it more difficult to reach the middle class when Republicans in Jefferson City sign off on right-to-work. That’s expected within a few weeks of the General Assembly convening in January.
Comments