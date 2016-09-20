Sam Brownback approval rating still the worst in U.S., new survey finds

Gov. Sam Brownback is still underwater.
A new poll from Morning Consult says the Kansan is still the most unpopular governor in America, at 71 percent disapproval. Brownback also has the lowest approval rating in the nation, at just 23 percent.
Only six percent of Kansans are undecided about the Republican.
By contrast, Paul LePage — Maine’s controversial governor — is at 39 percent approve, 58 percent disapprove.
Gov. Jay Nixon is above water, at +8: 46 percent approve, 38 percent disapprove.
The most popular governor? Gov. Dennis Daugaard, in South Dakota. Seventy-four percent of the state’s voters approve of his service, the survey found; only 15 percent disapprove of the Republican chief executive.
