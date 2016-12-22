You won’t believe what those wily politicos said in 2016

They said it in 2016:
▪ “We did it, guys! We did it!” — Missouri Gov.-elect Eric Greitens, a Republican, on election night.
▪ “Oh, for crying out loud, what century is this?” — Kansas state Sen. Laura Kelly, a Topeka Democrat, speaking about a dress code imposed by a committee chairman that prohibits women testifying on bills from wearing low-cut necklines and miniskirts.
▪ “The shenanigans in Jefferson City have gone on too long.” — Missouri GOP gubernatorial candidate Catherine Hanaway applauding lawmakers for taking up ethics reform early in 2016.
▪ “We’re more anti-Muslim than we are anti-murder.” — Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver, a Kansas City Democrat, in a January address bemoaning the lack of attention on violent crime.
▪ “We are in this situation not because of what we’ve done here in Kansas. We’re in this situation because we are in an international recession.” — Senate President Susan Wagle on the state’s budget woes.
▪ “He blamed the state’s predicaments on everyone but himself.” — Kansas Senate Minority Leader Anthony Hensley on Gov. Sam Brownback’s comments on the condition of the state budget.
▪ “RETWEET if you’re excited this is Governor Nixon’s #LastSOTS.” — Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder, a Republican, who tweeted this during Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon’s final State of the State address.
▪ “I might oversleep that day.” — former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole on whether he could vote for Ted Cruz for president if Cruz won the GOP nomination.
▪ “HOLY X@#*! I am on the jury.” – Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill in a tweet after she was summoned for jury duty in St. Louis.
▪ “Cruz has to get rid of this guy!” — conservative columnist Ann Coulter writing about Cruz campaign manager Jeff Roe, formerly of Kansas City.
▪ “Kansas has now reached the point where we can no longer afford economic development.” — Kansas state Rep. Stephanie Clayton, an Overland Park Republican.
▪ “There is an enthusiasm gap, there’s no question about it. And we need to fix it.” — Cleaver speaking about Hillary Clinton in March.
▪ “God, gays and guns. That’s the agenda. It must be an election year.” — Missouri state Sen. Jason Holsman, a Kansas City Democrat, on the Senate floor just weeks before the session’s end.
▪ “I thought, ‘What in the world is this?’ I’ve never received a marketing email from the speaker’s office.” — Kansas state Rep. Russ Jennings, a Lakin Republican, reacting to an email from House Speaker Ray Merrick’s office about the opportunity to be measured for a pair of custom-made Lucchese boots at the Statehouse.
▪ “This is an important moment. Today’s action — to reject discrimination — will stand as an enduring example of goodness and of growing beyond past prejudices.” — Nixon on the rejection of SJR 39, seen by many as an amendment that would have enshrined discrimination against gays in the state constitution.
▪ “It’s time to slaughter some hogs.” — McCaskill, a Democrat, vowing to take on prescription drug price-gouging.
▪ “In Kansas, you have a governor who likes to beat up on the poor.” — Democrat Bernie Sanders speaking at Bartle Hall in February.
▪ “If you want different, do different.” — Greitens’ pet phrase on the campaign trail.
▪ “Important things are about to happen in America.” — Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt, a Republican, following his win.
▪ “This generation is not going anywhere.” — Democrat Jason Kander conceding the Senate race to Blunt on election night.
▪ “They (voters) simply wanted government to leave them alone, free to live their lives as they saw fit.” — Republican Jay Ashcroft explaining his victory as Missouri secretary of state.
▪ “Missouri was such a great bellwether state for much of the 20th Century. What the hell happened?” — Ken Warren, political scientist at St. Louis University, following the GOP wave election in the Show-Me State.
