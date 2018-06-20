A Kansas City Museum clerk examines a Civil War-era revolver

This photo appeared in The Star on May 28, 1950. Its original caption:
Sighting along the barrel of a Civil War Savage Navy revolver is Miss Diane Gash, 17 years old, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard W. Gash, 1416 Northern boulevard, Independence. Miss Gash is a clerk at the Kansas City Museum, where a Centennial gun exhibit owned by M.W. Pehl, 2002 East Fortieth street, will open Saturday. This collection includes firearms used during the last century. The revolvers shown in the background here are types used by peace officers in the Western frontier areas before the turn of the century. About 11,200 of the type Miss Gash holds were bought by the United States government before the Civil War at a cost of only $19 each.
