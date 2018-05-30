Commuters stuck in rush hour from Johnson County in 1969

This photo first ran in the paper on May 4, 1969. Its original caption:
Backed up and barely moving, suburban commuters from Johnson County inch toward their jobs in downtown Kansas City. This is the Southwest Boulevard exit from I-35, a scene repeated each workday morning. When the commuters get to their jobs, they usually have parking problems as well. The average Johnson County resident who works downtown spends five hours a week in his car driving to and from his job. Each city rush-hour car contains an average of only 1.2 persons.
