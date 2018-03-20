A look back at Zarda in Independence

There is no information on this photo from The Star’s historical archives, other than the fact that it shows what was the Zarda Brothers Dairy Store at 3459 S. Sterling Avenue in Independence. Judging from clues in the image — the car body styles, pay phones and one legible sign for a half-gallon of chocolate ice cream for $1.25 — it seems likely to date to the mid- to late 1970s. The Zardas who owned the Kansas City-area dairy stores are cousins to Steve and Mike Zarda, owners of Zarda Bar-B-Q in Lenexa and Blue Springs.
Comments