Lone woman police officer in South Patrol

This photo from The Star’s historical archive was something of a mystery, because it had no date stamp. But thanks to Sarah Boyd, public relations specialist with the Kansas City Police Department, for her detective work.
“Based on when Cheryl Rabin was assigned to South Patrol, this picture would have been taken in 1973,” wrote Boyd in an email. “And keep in mind that she may have been the only female officer at South Patrol Division, but there were a few others on the department. I checked our 1973 annual report, and we had eight ‘Patrol Women’ that year. It was listed as a separate rank than ‘Patrolman.’ All of the women had been on the department for fewer than four years. Patrolmen and patrol women did receive the same pay, however.”
The original caption:
Miss Cheryl R. Rabin (lower right) crowds into the briefing and roll call room with the 70 other police officers of the third watch of the south patrol division. Miss Rabin is the only woman officer among the division’s 220 patrolmen and works the 4 p.m to midnight shift.
Comments