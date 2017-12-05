Eyewitness

Kansas sailors present a drill routine

December 05, 2017 03:31 PM

This photo from The Star’s historical archives was originally published on May 15, 1961. Its caption:

Prize-winning Kansas sailors present a smart appearance as they snap through a special drill routine for Gov. John Anderson of Kansas. Recruited in Kansas in honor of the state’s centennial, the trainees won four top awards in competition with 25 other companies at the San Diego training center. Most of the men, sworn into service before the Kansas Legislature in February, have made such excellent records that they will be sent on to specialized training schools.

