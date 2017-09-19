Time Capsule: Kindergarten at the Franklin School

This photo from The Star’s historic archives is undated. Its original caption:
This kindergarten class at the Franklin School about 1901 was a far cry from today’s modern facilities for youngsters. Kindergartens were first established here in 1895.
September 19, 2017 12:18 PM
