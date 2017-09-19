The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
Eyewitness

Eyewitness

A daily dose of visual journalism, photography and video

Eyewitness

Time Capsule: Kindergarten at the Franklin School

September 19, 2017 12:18 PM

This photo from The Star’s historic archives is undated. Its original caption:

This kindergarten class at the Franklin School about 1901 was a far cry from today’s modern facilities for youngsters. Kindergartens were first established here in 1895.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Cheerleaders help deliver wedding proposal to their coach

Cheerleaders help deliver wedding proposal to their coach 2:30

Cheerleaders help deliver wedding proposal to their coach
The Kansas City Star's best sports photos of 2015 4:45

The Kansas City Star's best sports photos of 2015
Star photojournalist John Sleezer's five favorite photos of 2015 3:03

Star photojournalist John Sleezer's five favorite photos of 2015

View More Video