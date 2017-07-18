This photo from the Marillac school was originally published April 25, 1968.
July 18, 2017 4:51 PM

Time Capsule: A peek inside Marillac school

The Star

Originally published April 25, 1968

“Individual earphones plugged into a master console let pupils at Marillac school hear taped directions about a lesson from Sister Leonard Hebert, the teacher, while she helps another small group in the back of the room. Ungraded classes allow students to work at their own speed. Children between the ages of six and 11 with emotional problems begin study at Marillac and may stay until they are 14 or graduate from the eighth grade. Most return to regular classes in two years.”

